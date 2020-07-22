Parallel Advisors LLC Has $150,000 Position in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 48.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Store Capital were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Store Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Store Capital by 516.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Store Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Store Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Store Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Store Capital stock opened at $22.57 on Wednesday. Store Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $40.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.95.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.23). Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 43.97%. The firm had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Store Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Store Capital Corp will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. Store Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.35%.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Donovan purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.24 per share, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 76,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,722.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher H. Volk purchased 5,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.64 per share, with a total value of $99,666.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 519,831 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,818.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 14,450 shares of company stock worth $265,034. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on STOR shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Store Capital from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Store Capital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Store Capital from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Store Capital from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Store Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

