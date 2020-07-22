Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,666 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TD. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 471.3% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth $33,000. 47.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

TD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.62.

TD stock opened at $46.04 on Wednesday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $33.74 and a 52 week high of $59.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.25. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.567 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.32%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Further Reading: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.