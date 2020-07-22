Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 896 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Icon were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICLR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Icon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,406,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Icon by 15.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,605,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $218,347,000 after purchasing an additional 218,782 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its stake in Icon by 139.7% in the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 359,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,866,000 after purchasing an additional 209,407 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Icon by 5.0% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,823,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $520,034,000 after purchasing an additional 180,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its stake in Icon by 7.7% in the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,896,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $257,900,000 after purchasing an additional 135,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Icon stock opened at $190.05 on Wednesday. Icon Plc has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $194.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.90. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.86.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. Icon had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $715.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Icon’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Icon Plc will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ICLR shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Icon from $180.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Icon from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Icon from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Icon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Icon from $169.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.83.

About Icon

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

