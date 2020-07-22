Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Landstar System by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Landstar System by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Landstar System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LSTR shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Landstar System from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wolfe Research raised Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Landstar System from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Landstar System from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Landstar System from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.58.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $121.78 on Wednesday. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.30 and a twelve month high of $123.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.67.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). Landstar System had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The firm had revenue of $927.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Landstar System’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total transaction of $576,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,399.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 6,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $751,742.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,234.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

