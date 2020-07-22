Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Position in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Science & Technology Trust stock opened at $39.64 on Wednesday. BlackRock Science & Technology Trust has a 1-year low of $22.41 and a 1-year high of $41.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.96.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.166 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.

BlackRock Science & Technology Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

