Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 190.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MORN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,186,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Morningstar in the first quarter valued at about $11,714,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Morningstar by 10.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 791,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,974,000 after buying an additional 77,554 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Morningstar by 35.9% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 161,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,753,000 after buying an additional 42,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Morningstar by 124.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after buying an additional 35,694 shares during the last quarter. 46.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Shares of MORN opened at $159.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 48.29 and a beta of 1.15. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.59 and a 1 year high of $166.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.96.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $324.00 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 17.21%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

In related news, Director Cheryl A. Francis sold 874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $132,699.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,458 shares in the company, valued at $4,928,098.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $1,587,786.72. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 20,469,570 shares in the company, valued at $2,948,232,167.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,629 shares of company stock worth $29,829,609 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Morningstar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.