Parallel Advisors LLC Has $163,000 Stock Position in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Solaredge Technologies were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Solaredge Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $117,308,000. Swedbank increased its position in Solaredge Technologies by 23.7% during the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,069,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $251,291,000 after buying an additional 588,783 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Solaredge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,001,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Solaredge Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $38,846,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Solaredge Technologies by 1,671.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 338,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,477,000 after buying an additional 319,790 shares during the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SEDG shares. Canaccord Genuity cut Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Johnson Rice started coverage on Solaredge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Solaredge Technologies from $157.00 to $126.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.47.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $170.38 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.93 and a fifty-two week high of $178.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 50.71, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.71.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.07). Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $431.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, VP Lior Handelsman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.80, for a total transaction of $1,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,993 shares in the company, valued at $9,963,197.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronen Faier sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total value of $1,013,959.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,025,059.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,596 shares of company stock valued at $10,503,313 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

