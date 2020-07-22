Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Centene by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Centene by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 62,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 9,110 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Centene by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at $2,215,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at $421,000. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNC stock opened at $65.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.73. Centene Corp has a 12 month low of $41.62 and a 12 month high of $74.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.23 and its 200 day moving average is $63.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $26.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.96 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Corp will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $72.50 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.50.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $1,916,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $96,195.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,983 shares of company stock worth $14,041,261 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

