Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 768 Shares of Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HMC. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 122.3% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 31,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 17,251 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 63.6% in the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 27.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after purchasing an additional 47,526 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 104.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 26,515 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 21.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 56,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HMC. CLSA upgraded Honda Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

HMC stock opened at $25.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.34 and its 200-day moving average is $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Honda Motor Co Ltd has a 1 year low of $19.38 and a 1 year high of $29.44.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $3,458.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3,317.44 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 3.06%. Honda Motor’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($7.40) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co Ltd will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

Further Reading: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.