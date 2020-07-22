Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 567.6% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 694.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAG. Cfra restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 5,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.48, for a total value of $193,743.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas M. Mcgough sold 80,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,821,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,926,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 562,954 shares of company stock valued at $19,779,673. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

CAG opened at $36.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Conagra Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $22.83 and a 1-year high of $37.12. The company has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.21.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

