Parallel Advisors LLC Has $163,000 Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at $635,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 9,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at $7,659,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GDXJ stock opened at $57.96 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.52 and a fifty-two week high of $59.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.32.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

