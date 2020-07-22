State Street Corp Has $40.65 Million Stake in Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,165,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,953 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.75% of Cloudera worth $40,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cloudera by 119.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cloudera in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudera in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cloudera in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Cloudera in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. 73.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLDR. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cloudera in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cloudera currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.93.

Shares of Cloudera stock opened at $11.53 on Wednesday. Cloudera Inc has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $13.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.04.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.20. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 35.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudera Inc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 41,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $512,270.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jim Frankola sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $251,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,398,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,053,176.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 268,379 shares of company stock valued at $3,063,973 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

