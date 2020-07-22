KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) Stake Boosted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,721,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,525 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.94% of KEMET worth $41,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of KEMET in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KEMET in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KEMET by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KEMET in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of KEMET by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 4,306 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

KEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

KEMET stock opened at $27.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.33. KEMET Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $27.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.14.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $293.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.10 million. KEMET had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 19.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KEMET Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

KEMET Company Profile

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

