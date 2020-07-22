State Street Corp Raises Holdings in Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS)

State Street Corp increased its position in Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,324,046 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 357,811 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.99% of Glaukos worth $40,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 19,219 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 115,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,316 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Glaukos by 17.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Glaukos in the first quarter valued at about $743,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Glaukos by 130.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,916,000 after purchasing an additional 237,199 shares during the period.

In other Glaukos news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 207,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $8,138,145.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $39.99 on Wednesday. Glaukos Corp has a 1 year low of $23.31 and a 1 year high of $84.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.54 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 4.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.87.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $55.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.05 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 15.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.95%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Glaukos Corp will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Glaukos in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Glaukos from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Glaukos from $53.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Glaukos from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

