State Street Corp Purchases 70,906 Shares of BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT)

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,060,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,906 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in BioTelemetry were worth $40,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BEAT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioTelemetry during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of BioTelemetry during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

BEAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioTelemetry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine downgraded BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of BioTelemetry in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

BEAT stock opened at $41.84 on Wednesday. BioTelemetry Inc has a 1-year low of $27.35 and a 1-year high of $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.64, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.25.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $113.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioTelemetry Inc will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

