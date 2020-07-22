Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,402,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 17,279 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.79% of Navient worth $40,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Navient by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,840,867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,544,000 after purchasing an additional 313,698 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Navient by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,526,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,242,000 after purchasing an additional 373,399 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Navient by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,338,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,722,000 after purchasing an additional 331,850 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Navient by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,291,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,370,000 after purchasing an additional 409,647 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Navient by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577,682 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,959,000 after purchasing an additional 698,006 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Navient alerts:

NAVI opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.50. Navient Corp has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $15.67. The company has a quick ratio of 10.48, a current ratio of 10.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.45. Navient had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 7.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Navient Corp will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Navient from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub cut Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Stephens raised Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

In other Navient news, Director Frederick Arnold bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $43,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark L. Heleen bought 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.77 per share, with a total value of $49,082.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 16,750 shares of company stock valued at $115,143. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.