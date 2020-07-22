State Street Corp Increases Stock Holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,208,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,510 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.44% of B&G Foods worth $40,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in B&G Foods by 52.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 33,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 11,596 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 7.9% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 172,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 12,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $1,519,000. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

BGS opened at $26.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.24. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $26.61.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $449.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.04 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.17%. B&G Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.85%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BGS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. B&G Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS).

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.