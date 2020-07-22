State Street Corp Buys 1,311,850 Shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) by 97.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,657,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,311,850 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $41,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth $31,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth $215,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 125.0% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 46.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pinterest news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,448 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $26,932.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 62,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $1,683,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 799,466 shares of company stock valued at $17,278,831.

NYSE PINS opened at $25.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.30 and a 200-day moving average of $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a current ratio of 11.60. The stock has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.56. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $36.83.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $271.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.69 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 73.06% and a negative net margin of 120.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PINS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.27.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

