State Street Corp Grows Stock Position in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 639,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,933 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.32% of Amerisafe worth $41,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amerisafe during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Amerisafe by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amerisafe by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amerisafe during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amerisafe during the 1st quarter worth $213,000.

In other Amerisafe news, EVP Vincent J. Gagliano sold 2,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $152,715.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,271,507.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMSF. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Amerisafe from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

Shares of AMSF stock opened at $63.81 on Wednesday. Amerisafe, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.02 and a 1-year high of $80.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.01 and its 200 day moving average is $63.75. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.37.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. Amerisafe had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $86.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amerisafe, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Amerisafe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.48%.

Amerisafe Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

