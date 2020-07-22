Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,629,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,111 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.08% of Green Dot worth $41,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Green Dot during the first quarter worth approximately $125,934,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Green Dot by 618.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 939,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,847,000 after buying an additional 808,466 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Green Dot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,578,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Green Dot by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,577,000 after purchasing an additional 562,562 shares during the period. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in Green Dot in the first quarter valued at $9,422,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on GDOT. Citigroup reduced their target price on Green Dot from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Sunday, June 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Green Dot from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Green Dot from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Dot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.69.

In related news, CTO Kuan Archer sold 11,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $590,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 217,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,863,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Rajeev V. Date acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.58 per share, with a total value of $189,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,893.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,451,655 and have sold 42,040 shares valued at $1,953,042. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

GDOT opened at $50.97 on Wednesday. Green Dot Co. has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $52.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.13.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. Green Dot had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $362.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Green Dot’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

