State Street Corp Acquires 76,544 Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 5.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,368,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,544 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $41,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dril-Quip in the first quarter valued at $13,983,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dril-Quip in the fourth quarter valued at $16,764,000. STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dril-Quip in the first quarter valued at $9,179,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 24.7% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 530,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,170,000 after acquiring an additional 105,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dril-Quip in the first quarter valued at $2,649,000.

Shares of Dril-Quip stock opened at $34.44 on Wednesday. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.91 and a twelve month high of $56.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.36 and a beta of 1.35.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.56). Dril-Quip had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $96.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Dril-Quip’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DRQ. Scotiabank cut shares of Dril-Quip from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Gabelli cut shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Dril-Quip from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Dril-Quip from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, G.Research cut shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dril-Quip currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.09.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

