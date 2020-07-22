State Street Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,878,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,517 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.20% of Herman Miller worth $42,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA raised its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 148,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Herman Miller by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Herman Miller by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Herman Miller by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 120,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Herman Miller by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 209,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 79,038 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Herman Miller stock opened at $23.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -128.72 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.39 and a 52 week high of $49.87.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.21. Herman Miller had a positive return on equity of 19.90% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $475.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MLHR. BidaskClub downgraded Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Benchmark started coverage on Herman Miller in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sidoti raised Herman Miller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

In other news, Director Michael A. Volkema bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.94 per share, for a total transaction of $548,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Herman Miller Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

