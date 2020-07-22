Royal Bank of Canada Has $442,000 Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,991 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APAM. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 47,068.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,048,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,523,000 after buying an additional 1,045,869 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at $24,962,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 159.8% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 559,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,092,000 after purchasing an additional 344,331 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 806,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,058,000 after purchasing an additional 329,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Kathryn A. increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. Hall Kathryn A. now owns 489,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,519,000 after purchasing an additional 299,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APAM stock opened at $34.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.03. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc has a 52 week low of $17.69 and a 52 week high of $38.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.30.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $202.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.29 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 181.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APAM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $24.50 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

