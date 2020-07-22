Analysts Anticipate Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $206.16 Million

Brokerages expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) will announce $206.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $201.44 million and the highest is $210.88 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions reported sales of $528.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 61%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will report full year sales of $1.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $506.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.73 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BFAM shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $80.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.56, for a total transaction of $404,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at $8,812,490.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,949,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,010 shares of company stock worth $1,499,459. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFAM. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 113.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 733.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 36.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 60.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $111.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 57.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.31. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $64.23 and a fifty-two week high of $176.98.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

