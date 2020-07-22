Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.67.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Orthopediatrics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Orthopediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Orthopediatrics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Orthopediatrics from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th.

In related news, CEO Mark C. Throdahl sold 1,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $87,346.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,245,480.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $45,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,555.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,707 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,734 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIDS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 2,380.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Orthopediatrics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Orthopediatrics by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Orthopediatrics by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Orthopediatrics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

KIDS stock opened at $42.74 on Wednesday. Orthopediatrics has a 12 month low of $28.19 and a 12 month high of $51.48. The company has a current ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.74. The stock has a market cap of $761.63 million, a PE ratio of -41.90 and a beta of 0.69.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $16.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.95 million. Orthopediatrics had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a negative net margin of 21.08%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Orthopediatrics will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

