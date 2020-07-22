RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The RMR Group Inc. primarily provides management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, MA. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RMR. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of RMR Group from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of RMR Group in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded RMR Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup upgraded RMR Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on RMR Group from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. RMR Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.57.

RMR stock opened at $29.58 on Tuesday. RMR Group has a 1 year low of $21.79 and a 1 year high of $50.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.10 million, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.45.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). RMR Group had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $140.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.84 million. Equities research analysts forecast that RMR Group will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. RMR Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RMR Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,732,000 after buying an additional 9,642 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in RMR Group by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 297,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after acquiring an additional 62,908 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in RMR Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,885,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in RMR Group by 372.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 219,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,912,000 after acquiring an additional 172,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V3 Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in RMR Group by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 195,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 54,700 shares in the last quarter. 38.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

