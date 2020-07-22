Western Wealth Management LLC Makes New $371,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPIP. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,028,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $578,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,085,000.

Shares of SPIP stock opened at $30.59 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.05 and a 200 day moving average of $29.43. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $26.64 and a 1 year high of $30.61.

