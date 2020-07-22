Western Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 37.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in McKesson by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $1,465,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK opened at $155.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.60. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $112.60 and a one year high of $172.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.80 and a 200 day moving average of $145.92.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.17. McKesson had a return on equity of 41.07% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $58.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.69 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.97%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on McKesson from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet raised McKesson from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on McKesson from $173.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McKesson from $163.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.93.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 2,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total transaction of $344,055.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,715.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $878,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,394,429 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

