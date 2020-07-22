Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,985,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 350,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,148,000 after acquiring an additional 36,082 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $125.07 on Wednesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $74.19 and a 12-month high of $133.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.96.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

