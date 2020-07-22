Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 935 Shares of Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Mdu Resources Group were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mdu Resources Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Mdu Resources Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Mdu Resources Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 18,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in Mdu Resources Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 34,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Mdu Resources Group by 109.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Mdu Resources Group stock opened at $21.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $32.22.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1,000.00 million. Mdu Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 5.87%. Mdu Resources Group’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. Mdu Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.11%.

MDU has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Mdu Resources Group from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Mdu Resources Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mdu Resources Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

In related news, CEO David C. Barney purchased 1,500 shares of Mdu Resources Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $29,925.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,331.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Margaret A. Link purchased 5,000 shares of Mdu Resources Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.39 per share, for a total transaction of $106,950.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 8,106 shares in the company, valued at $173,387.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 16,500 shares of company stock worth $332,985 in the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mdu Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

