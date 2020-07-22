Raymond James Trust N.A. Invests $243,000 in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FPX. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPX opened at $89.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.00 and its 200 day moving average is $77.51. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $53.10 and a 52 week high of $90.72.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

