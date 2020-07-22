6,759 Shares in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,165,911,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,020,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,386,000 after buying an additional 496,670 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,900,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,563,000 after buying an additional 1,050,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,714,000 after buying an additional 35,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,217,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,655,000 after buying an additional 195,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALK shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $36.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.06. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.45. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.