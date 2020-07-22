Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 5,967 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,492 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,967 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FCX. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.43.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $13.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average of $10.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $13.86. The firm has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.87 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.