Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 39.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,815 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $187,256,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $48,023,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $30,886,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,217,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,477,000 after buying an additional 2,258,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,220,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,459,000 after buying an additional 2,170,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp stock opened at $12.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. KeyCorp has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $20.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Argus reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, BofA Securities lowered KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.74.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

Read More: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.