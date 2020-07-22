Raymond James Trust N.A. Takes Position in Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Energizer by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,547,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,067,000 after purchasing an additional 299,032 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Energizer by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,170,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,641,000 after purchasing an additional 182,912 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Energizer by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,918,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,021,000 after purchasing an additional 59,376 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Energizer by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,761,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,272,000 after purchasing an additional 32,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Energizer by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,562,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,276,000 after purchasing an additional 32,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Cfra cut shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Energizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.58.

NYSE:ENR opened at $48.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.82. Energizer Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $26.60 and a 1-year high of $53.84.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $587.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.02 million. Energizer had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 37.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mark Stephen Lavigne purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $123,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 102,204 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,804.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

