Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 3,007 Shares of Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in shares of Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,007 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Investment Services of America LLC boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC now owns 34,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 24,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 826.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $8,433,000. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NOMD opened at $21.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.67. Nomad Foods Ltd has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $23.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.80.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $682.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Nomad Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Ltd will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOMD. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nomad Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

