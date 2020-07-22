Raymond James Trust N.A. Invests $256,000 in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD)

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in US Foods by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $1,661,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in US Foods by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 94,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 22,280 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in US Foods by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 198,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,324,000 after purchasing an additional 30,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in US Foods by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 552,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,158,000 after purchasing an additional 178,463 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:USFD opened at $21.32 on Wednesday. US Foods Holding Corp has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $43.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.89.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

USFD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on US Foods from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on US Foods from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on US Foods from $45.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered US Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.64.

In related news, Director Carl Andrew Pforzheimer purchased 5,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.01 per share, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,156.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

