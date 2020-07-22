Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 73.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,468 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 14,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 55,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,507,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter.

VOE opened at $99.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.75. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $67.66 and a 12-month high of $122.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

