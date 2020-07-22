Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires New Shares in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,523 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Littelfuse by 12,836.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 26,315 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Littelfuse by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Littelfuse by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Littelfuse by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Littelfuse from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Littelfuse from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Littelfuse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.83.

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $172.78 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.63 and a fifty-two week high of $196.00.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $346.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.45 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 8.77%. Analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $117,305.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,645. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

