Raymond James Trust N.A. Takes $264,000 Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 558.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18.6% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 115.8% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.11.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $248.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.22. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.12 and a 1-year high of $255.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.32.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $165.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.15 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.05%.

In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 18,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $3,634,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 306,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,330,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,021,282. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,852 shares of company stock worth $26,634,655 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

