Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.63

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$7.63 and last traded at C$7.58, with a volume of 379086 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.09.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial set a C$7.25 price target on Fortuna Silver Mines and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.35 to C$5.60 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$4.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.75 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 84.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$63.77 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc will post 0.6637844 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortuna Silver Mines news, Senior Officer Eric Chapman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.55, for a total value of C$98,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$485,237.10. Also, Senior Officer David Volkert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.08, for a total transaction of C$70,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,363 shares in the company, valued at C$583,130.04.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile (TSE:FVI)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.