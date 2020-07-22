Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) Hits New 1-Year High at $285.32

Shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $285.32 and last traded at $278.69, with a volume of 12333 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $285.63.

RH has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Restoration Hardware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Restoration Hardware from $130.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen dropped their target price on Restoration Hardware from $238.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Gordon Haskett upgraded Restoration Hardware from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Restoration Hardware from $140.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.88.

The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $250.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.90, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.95. Restoration Hardware had a negative return on equity of 507.50% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $482.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Restoration Hardware stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Restoration Hardware Company Profile (NYSE:RH)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

