Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.36

Endeavour Silver Corp (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$4.36 and last traded at C$4.32, with a volume of 478056 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.92.

EDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Pi Financial set a C$2.45 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$2.80 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $644.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.54.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$29.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$32.11 million. As a group, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver Corp will post 0.0489329 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile (TSE:EDR)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

