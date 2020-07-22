Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.50

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc (TSE:CF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$7.50 and last traded at C$7.50, with a volume of 103822 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.35.

Separately, Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.09 million and a P/E ratio of 11.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.32.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$319.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$301.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canaccord Genuity Group Inc will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Canaccord Genuity Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.46%.

About Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, an independent and full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

