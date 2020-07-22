Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Upgraded to Buy by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has $15.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AAOI. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine cut Applied Optoelectronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $8.60 to $10.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.71.

Shares of NASDAQ AAOI opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $15.98.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 11.37% and a negative net margin of 40.52%. The business had revenue of $40.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.03 million. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, insider Hung-Lun (Fred) Chang sold 6,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $75,093.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,917.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin sold 15,577 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $175,241.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 853,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,601,886.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,621 shares of company stock worth $458,962 over the last quarter. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 24.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 18.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 82.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,982 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the second quarter worth about $163,000. 58.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

