Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Price Target Increased to $7.50 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank from $7.00 to $7.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Sirius XM from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $5.90 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $6.25 to $6.75 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. B. Riley increased their price target on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sirius XM has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.01.

Sirius XM stock opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. Sirius XM has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $7.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.06. The company has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 153.53% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.0133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In related news, Director Gregory B. Maffei sold 84,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $474,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 515,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 530,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 305,040 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 432.1% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 843,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 684,970 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 1,044.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 674,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 615,801 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sirius XM by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 931,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 51,703 shares in the last quarter. 18.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

