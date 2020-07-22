Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Sets New 12-Month High at $67.57

Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $67.57 and last traded at $67.38, with a volume of 11087 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.23.

CREE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Cree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Cree from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Cree from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Cree in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cree from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cree presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.54.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.09.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.05 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 30.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. Cree’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cree, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cree by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,853 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Cree by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,913 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Cree by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,144 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cree by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,516 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Cree by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 681 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Cree Company Profile (NASDAQ:CREE)

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

