Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Reaches New 52-Week High at $125.27

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $125.27 and last traded at $125.27, with a volume of 1105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.81.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LGND. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Argus downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.40.

The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 78.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 40.29, a current ratio of 40.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.25.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 55.63% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $33.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Charles S. Berkman sold 11,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total value of $1,321,804.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,847,603.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,894,000 after purchasing an additional 9,917 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

