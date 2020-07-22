Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $174.43

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $174.43 and last traded at $174.32, with a volume of 5076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.51.

SRPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.65.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a current ratio of 8.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 1.92.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $1.94. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 160.96% and a negative return on equity of 64.67%. The business had revenue of $113.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David T. Howton sold 105,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $17,963,247.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,664,842.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total transaction of $753,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,826.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 140,122 shares of company stock worth $22,954,247. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,343,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,157,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 23,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 101,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,938,000 after acquiring an additional 13,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 336,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,892,000 after acquiring an additional 45,838 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

