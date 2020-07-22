Chariot Oil & Gas (LON:CHAR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by FinnCap

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

FinnCap reissued their corporate rating on shares of Chariot Oil & Gas (LON:CHAR) in a research note published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued an add rating on shares of Chariot Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

CHAR opened at GBX 2.09 ($0.03) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.77. Chariot Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.26 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4.75 ($0.06).

Chariot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited is an oil and gas exploration company. The Company has two reportable segments: exploration for oil and gas, and corporate costs. The Company has interests in approximately two licenses offshore Morocco; Rabat Deep (approximately 50% (operator), 25% Woodside, 25% Office National des Hydrocarbures et des Mines (ONHYM) (carried interest), and Mohammedia (approximately 75% Chariot (operator), 25% ONHYM (carried interest)).

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Chariot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chariot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 935 Shares of Mdu Resources Group Inc
Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 935 Shares of Mdu Resources Group Inc
Raymond James Trust N.A. Invests $243,000 in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF
Raymond James Trust N.A. Invests $243,000 in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF
6,759 Shares in Alaska Air Group, Inc. Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.
6,759 Shares in Alaska Air Group, Inc. Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.
Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 5,967 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc
Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 5,967 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc
Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Stock Position in KeyCorp
Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Stock Position in KeyCorp
Raymond James Trust N.A. Decreases Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.
Raymond James Trust N.A. Decreases Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report